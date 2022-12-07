Harry and Meghan asked if ‘putting money before family’

Big Apple tourists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were bluntly asked if they were “putting money before family” just hours before the release of their bombshell docu-series.

The exiled royals were peppered with questions about the Netflix special — set to start streaming Thursday — as they arrived to receive a racial-justice award at the Hilton in midtown late Tuesday.

“Do you have a message for your family, Harry?” the 38-year-old son of King Charles II was asked by a reporter as he posed on the red carpet.

“Are you harming your family, Harry?” the same reporter asked.

After posing for snaps, Harry and Meghan walked off to start the event — facing even harsher questioning by other reporters.

Harry was asked if he was “putting money before family.”

One reporter also asked: “Are you harming your family, Harry?”



“Harry, are you putting money before family — are you putting money before family?” one reporter asked loudly.

Unfazed, Harry merely smiled as he walked off, saying “so many questions” — while offering no answers.

His 41-year-old wife also smiled as she walked behind the prince, holding his hand.

Instead of questions about the Netflix series or her painful split from the rest of the royal family — including claims of racism — Markle was asked by a female reporter: “Where’s your dress from?”

Harry and Meghan were peppered with questions about their Netflix series as they posed on the red carpet at Tuesday night’s NYC event. Getty Images forÂ 2022 Robert

Meghan, however, was asked: “Where’s your dress from?” (It was Louis Vuitton.) Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The red-carpet frenzy came as the California-based couple came to the Big Apple for the high-profile visit ahead of the docuseries expected to deliver a flurry of pained allegations about press intrusion and bullying in the monarchy.

The publicity-shy couple tried to laugh off their latest high-profile appearance when they finally took the stage at the star-studded Ripple of Hope Gala, where they chatted to Bobby Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy.

“To be honest with you, Kerry, I actually thought we were just going on a date night so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people,” Harry said to a spattering of laughter.

Harry joked that he thought they were just going on a rare date night.

Markle joined in on the joke, telling her prince: “Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night.”



“We don’t get out much because our kids are so small and young — so this is completely unexpected,” he quipped.

Turning to the audience, he said: “It’s nice to share date night with all of you — thank you for coming.”

Laughing, Markle continued the theme, telling her prince: “Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night.”

The couple spoke about tearing “down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” They did not, however, directly address their impending Netflix series, nor the firestorm it has created.