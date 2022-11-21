Harrison Ford will be de-aged in new Indiana Jones film

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. (Alamy)

Harrison Ford is set to be de-aged for the opening sequence of Indiana Jones 5.

The set piece will take place in 1944 so will require the now 80-year-old Harrison Ford to look some 40 years younger.

The sequence was put together using brand new software that used archive footage of Ford from the earlier Indiana Jones films and matched it with new material shot for the new movie. The original leather jacket that Ford wore in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark was also used and replicated to fit present day Ford.

Ford spoke to Empire about seeing his younger self brought back to life: “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

Harrison Ford in the first look image from Indiana Jones 5. (Lucasfilm/Disney)

Watch below: Harrison Ford gets emotional premiering Indiana Jones 5 teaser

Producer Kathleen Kennedy also spoke about the process: “My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, ‘Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago’.”

De-aging technology has previously been used in films such as The Irishman, Gemini Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Harrison Ford on stage at D23 2022. (Getty Images)

The as yet untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to be the last time Ford reprises the role as the whip-wielding archeologist. It will also be the first film in the series not to be directed by Steven Spielberg with Logan filmmaker James Mangold in the director’s chair.

The only other returning star from previous films is John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. Additions to the cast include Mads Mikkelsen as a former Nazi while Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play Indiana Jones’ goddaughter.

Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook and Toby Jones will also feature in the film which is set in 1969.

Indiana Jones 5 comes to UK cinemas on 30 June 2023.