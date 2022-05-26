Harrison Ford Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Star Wars Celebration

Harrison Ford on Thursday shocked Star Wars Celebration with a surprise appearance to tease his upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

“It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Ford told the enormous crowd gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding that he is “really proud of the movie that we made.”

The iconic actor came out onstage after John Williams’ famous Indy theme played. The composer was on-site and conducting a full orchestra.

“It’s a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday,” Ford said, acknowledging the composer turning 90 in February. “I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it.”

James Mangold steps in for Steven Spielberg to direct the fifth installment of the Indy franchise. Ford returns as Dr. Henry Jones Jr., along with a cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Antonio Banderas.

Indiana Jones 5, co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, is slated to arrive in theaters June 30, 2023.

