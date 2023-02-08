Harrison Ford says they removed old jokes from Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford said old jokes were removed from Indiana Jones 5. (Getty Images)

Harrison Ford says jokes about his character being old were removed from the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screenplay.

The 80-year-old actor, who last played the archaeologist in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull said changes were made to not refer to Jones’ age.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said: “In [Dial of Destiny] there were a lot of old jokes in the script. We took them all out.”

Adding why the changes were made, Ford explained: “There is a moment where he observes himself in this situation and says, ‘What the f*** am I doing in here?’ But I hate what I call ‘talking about the story’.

“I want to see circumstances in which the audience gets a chance to experience the story, not to be led through the nose with highlights pointed out to them. I’d rather create behavior that is the joke of age rather than talk about it.”

Written by James Mangold as well as Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, the Dial of Destiny will take place in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race between the USA and Soviet Union.

Jones will once again do battle with Nazis who have been recruited by the American government to aid NASA’s Apollo programme.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars as Ford’s goddaughter Helena Shaw who accompanies him on his adventures while Mads Mikkelsen will play villainous Nazi Jurgen Voller.

John Rhys-Davies also reprises his role as Sallah from previous films while other additions to the cast include Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones.

For the film’s opening sequence, Ford has been de-aged to appear as he did in the 1980’s.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released on 30 June.

