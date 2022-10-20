Harrison Ford And ‘Short Round’ Reunite After Long Round Of Time – The Hamden Journal

There wasn’t any Doom, but there was a feeling of dread in one of the key characters from the classic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ke Huy Quan, who appeared in the 1984 film as 11-year-old Chinese orphan “Short Round,” was apprehensive as he was about to meet Harrison Ford for the first time in many years at Disney’s annual D23. He wondered: would Ford remember me? After all, it had been decades since they were last together, he’d become an adult, and the one foe that can’t be defeated is Father Time.

Quan told New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan how it all went down. As you can tell from the picture, it was a special moment.