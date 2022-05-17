Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to star in Yellowstone origin series 1932

A Mosquito Coast reunion between Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren is buzzing over at Paramount+, as both stars have joined the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1932.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Hollywood legends will lead Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan’s new series, which is set to premiere digitally in December.

Following the success of the first Yellowstone origin series 1883, which became the most-watched Paramount+ original series, 1932 will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to an official synopsis.

Harrison Ford; Helen Mirren

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren join ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series ‘1932.’

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly originated the Yellowstone franchise, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill taking lead roles in the 1883 origin odyssey about the Dutton family seeking a new life through the Great Plains on the way to Montana.

On the Paramount Network, Yellowstone launched a record-breaking season 4 run that drew an average of 11 million total viewers. The series was recently renewed for a fifth season.

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren The Mosquito Coast

Saul Zaentz Company/Kobal/Shutterstock Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in ‘The Mosquito Coast’ movie.

In addition to their upcoming roles in 1932, Ford and Mirren previously starred together in the 1986 film The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux’s novel about a man who moves his family to a central American jungle to begin a new utopian life. The book was later adapted into a streaming series by Apple TV+ starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George.

1932 is set to premiere on Paramount+ in December.

