Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Officially Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

It’s a big weekend for Taylor Sheridan fans. The prolific TV creator’s latest show, the Sylvester Stallone-led mafia drama “Tulsa King,” begins streaming on Paramount+ tonight, following the season premiere of Sheridan’s flagship series “Yellowstone.” And if that wasn’t enough excitement, Paramount has released a trailer for the latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923.”

Much like the hit prequel series “1883,” “1923” takes place in the year 1923. It follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they move towards building what becomes known as Yellowstone Ranch. “1923” was originally titled “1932,” but the name was changed when the show’s creative team decided to set the series a decade earlier.

More from IndieWire

The spinoff is bringing some serious star power to the franchise. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the series, playing Jacob and Cara Dutton. The series will mark Harrison Ford’s first major television role; Mirren is no stranger to the medium, having won four Emmys. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and Jerome Flynn.

The official synopsis for the spinoff reads: “‘1923,’ the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

Given the big names involved and the popularity of the “Yellowstone” franchise, “1923” has all the makings of a massive hit for Paramount+. “Yellowstone” is consistently one of the highest rated shows on cable television, averaging over 7 million weekly viewers in Season 4. The Sam Elliott-led prequel “1883” also made massive waves in the streaming place, and “1923” could end up being even bigger.

Story continues

“1923” is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18. The first episode of the series will be broadcast on the Paramount Network following a new episode of “Yellowstone,” and the rest of the episodes will stream weekly on Paramount+ beginning on January 1.

Watch the official trailer for “1923” below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.