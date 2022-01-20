Harris vows Russia will pay ‘severe costs’ for Ukraine attack

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted Thursday morning that the US was prepared to levy “serious and severe costs” against Russia should its president, Vladimir Putin, order an invasion of Ukraine — hours after President Biden suggested during a White House news conference that a “minor incursion” would be met with a less robust response.

Harris was dispatched to NBC’s “Today” show to clean up after her boss, who initially vowed Wednesday that Moscow “will be held accountable” in the event of an invasion, but then suggested that the severity of the consequences “depends on what it does.”

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and what not do, etc.,” Biden said. “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the force they’ve massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.”

“Did the president essentially give the green light to Vladimir Putin to take a piece of Ukraine, to take a bite out of Ukraine?” host Savannah Guthrie asked Harris point-blank Thursday.

Harris began her answer by boasting that she starts every morning reading the President’s Daily Brief and is “often in the Situation Room with the leaders of our military and our intelligence community, and, of course, the President of the United States.”

President Biden suggested that a “minor incursion” would be met with a less robust response. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

“On the subject of Ukraine,” she finally said, “I will tell you that the President has been very clear — and we as the United States are very clear — if Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs, period. And I will tell you that part of the posture that we have taken is grounded in the respect and the value we place in sovereignty and territorial integrity —”

“Madame Vice President,” Guthrie jumped in. “I’m so sorry to interrupt, but it is less than clear, because 30 minutes after the news conference, the White House press secretary had to actually clarify the president’s remarks.”

Guthrie was referring to a hasty statement issued Wednesday night by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who insisted, “[i]f any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response.”

“Savannah, I’m being clear with you right now,” Harris retorted. “And so, if you’re interested, I’ll continue to be clear.”

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at their highest in many years. Seen here is a view of battle groups and a vehicle park in Yelnya, Russia, on Jan. 19, 2022. EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

The veep reiterated that while America’s “first approach and priority and preference is that these issues could be resolved diplomatically, we have also been clear and continue to be clear that if Russia takes aggressive action it will be met with severe costs. Period.”

“Let’s be clear,” Guthrie followed up, “because there are 100,000 Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine and people there are hanging on the president’s every word. Is there any amount of land that Russia could take that the president would allow, turn a blind eye to, not issue those ‘severe sanctions’ he’s been threatening for that massive, full-scale invasion?”

“Our interpretation of any country — in this case, Russia and Vladimir Putin — denying or violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be interpreted as aggressive action,” Harris insisted, “and it will be met with a cost, a severe cost. Period.”

At another point in his news conference, Biden speculated of Putin: “My guess is he will move in. He has to do something.”

“Is that, for all intents and purposes, acknowledging that this threat of severe sanctions that the administration has made is having no effect on Putin?” Guthrie asked. “That he’s actually not deterred by it?”

“Well, I’m not going to psychoanalyze President Putin of Russia,” Harris said. “But I will tell you this, it is clear to us that the decision is probably in his hands, and we are prepared to take appropriate action based on whatever he decides to do.”

Biden also raised eyebrows Wednesday by acknowledging that “there are differences in NATO as to what countries are willing to do depending on what happens — the degree to which they’re able to go” in response to a Russian invasion, a stunning admission of disagreement among the members of the Atlantic alliance.

Later in the interview, Guthrie asked Harris if the damage from Biden’s remarks had already been done despite the White House attempts to walk them back.

“You can’t unring the bell,” the anchor said. “Is Vladimir Putin likely to listen to a later statement from the White House press secretary or the words of President Biden?”

“I will repeat myself,” Harris said slowly, “and I’m Vice President of the United States, and the president and I work closely together and I know his position because he has been consistent in that regard.

“If Vladimir Putin and Russia takes aggressive action, it will be met with a cost that will be severe.”