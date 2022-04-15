Harris, Emhoff to hold first known Passover Seder at VP’s residence

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be the first known second family to host a Passover Seder at the vice president’s residence Friday after holding a virtual celebration last year.

Harris confirmed her holiday plans on Twitter, posting a traditional Passover greeting.

“Chag Sameach to all those celebrating Passover. Tonight, like families in the United States, Israel, and around the world, the @SecondGentleman and I will also host a Passover Seder at our residence,” the post read.

The news was first reported by CNN, citing a White House official who revealed that Jewish members of Harris and Emhoff’s staff will attend the gathering at the Naval Observatory in Washington along with their loved ones.

The vice president also reportedly informed Israeli president Isaac Herzog of her plans to host the Seder during their Thursday call.

Emhoff became the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president when Harris was sworn in last year. The couple were married in 2014.

Just two months after the inauguration, the second gentleman led the first-ever virtual Passover Seder at the Naval Observatory, saying at the time he hoped it would be the last virtual celebration.

The couple will hold the seder at the Naval Observatory in Washington along with their loved ones. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

In November of last year, the vice president’s family hung the first mezuzah on the front door of an executive residence in US history.

The celebration comes as Washington DC is hit with a wave of positive COVID-19 cases – with both Harris and President Biden potentially being exposed several times.

Multiple administration officials, including Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons and Attorney General Merrick Garland, contracted the virus after attending the super spreader Gridiron dinner April 2.

As of Monday, both the president and vice president had tested negative for the virus.

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.