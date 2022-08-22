Harris Dickinson Joins Zac Efron In Sean Durkin’s ‘The Iron claw’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sean Durkin’s new pic revolving around the Von Erichs wrestling family is gaining steam. Sources tell The Hamden Journal that Where the Crawdads Sing star Harris Dickinson is set to play David Von Erich in The Iron Claw, in which Zac Efron is already is set to star as Kevin Von Erich.

A24 and Access Industries is co-financing the pic, which Durkin is writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with the support of Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

Dickinson’s star has been on the rise ever since his breakout role in FX’s limited series Trust, where he played John Paul Getty III. This summer has especially put the industry on notice when he starred in Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and is already in the awards-season conversation. He was also recently seen in Sony’s adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, which brought in $77 million at domestic box office.

He also starred in the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man as well as the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Dickinson recently wrapped production on the FX limited series Retreat, which also stars Clive Owen. He is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer