Harmony Montgomery’s mom tried to warn cops about kid’s dad

The mother of slain New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery claimed she repeatedly tried to warn authorities about the child’s father before he allegedly beat her to death.

Crystal Sorey, who did not have custody of her 5-year-old daughter Harmony, told The Daily Beast on Monday that the child’s “life could’ve been saved” if “anybody had listened to me at the beginning.”

She claimed that she repeatedly tried to warn police about her daughter’s father Adam Montgomery, who she says should have never been given a “chance to get custody of her.”

Harmony, 5, was last seen in Dec. 2019 but was not reported missing by Sorey until late 2021. Authorities announced Monday that Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abusing a corpse, falsifying evidence, and tampering with witnesses in connection to her death.

Prosecutors allege that Adam beat Harmony to death in Dec. 2019, and concealed and disposed of her body at a later date.

Crystal Sorey first reported her daughter missing in 2021. Boston Globe via Getty Images

He was first arrested on assault charges in connection to his daughter’s disappearance in January, when police initially searched the Manchester home Harmony shared with him and her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery.

Kayla, 31, also faces fraud and perjury charges after allegedly cashing in Harmony’s food stamps benefits whiles she believed to have been missing.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019. Manchester NH Police

Adam allegedly told his uncle that he “bashed [Harmony] around the house.” In an arrest affidavit dated Jan. 5, Adam reportedly admitted to giving Harmony a black eye after he left her to care for her infant brother, who then started crying.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg choked back tears Monday as he urged the public to honor Harmony by doing something nice for a child.

Manchester Police Public Information Officer Heather Hamel holds missing posters for Harmony Montgomery in Jan. 2022. The Boston Globe via AP

“I know of no one way to honor this innocent and defenseless child,” he said.

Sorey, who is also mother to Harmony’s younger brother Jamison, said she found some closure from the news of Adam’s arrest.

“It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything easier,” Sorey, who last saw her daughter over FaceTime around Easter 2019, told The Daily Beast.

Sorey said that she and her family “are taking this time to grieve together, we just ask for privacy and prayers.”