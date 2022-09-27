Harley spinoff LiveWire’s stock surges in NYSE debut

The new shares of LiveWire Group Inc. charged higher Tuesday as investors prepped for the debut of electric-motorcycle company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The debut comes after the completion of LiveWire’s reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.
LiveWire had been a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc.
and the motorcycle maker has retained a controlling interest in the e-motorcycle operation after the SPAC deal’s closing.

LiveWire’s stock , now traded under the ticker symbol “LVWR,” rallied 7.5% in volatile morning trading. The stock, which has been halted once for volatility since the opening bell, has traded in a range of down as much as 4.2% and up as much as 23.9% in intraday trading within the the first half hour after the open.

The company boasts of being the “first and only” electric-vehicle motorcycle company in the U.S. to list on the NYSE.

The stock’s ticker symbol when the SPAC was still named AEA-Bridges was “IMPX.” Under that symbol, the stock had soared 20.7% on Monday to snap a five-day losing streak in which it tumbled 23.3% to close Friday at a record low.

Harley-Davidson’s stock ran up 1.5% in morning trading Tuesday. It has climbed 14.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 index
has lost 5.2%.