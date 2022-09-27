Harley spinoff LiveWire’s stock surges in NYSE debut

The new shares of LiveWire Group Inc. charged higher Tuesday as investors prepped for the debut of electric-motorcycle company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The debut comes after the completion of LiveWire’s reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.

LiveWire had been a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc.

and the motorcycle maker has retained a controlling interest in the e-motorcycle operation after the SPAC deal’s closing.