Harley-Davidson stock tumbles after suspending assembly, shipments related to regulatory compliance matter

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc.

HOG,

-7.62%

tumbled 10.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the motorcycle maker said it would suspend all assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company said the suspension was for “an abundance of caution” following information provided by a third-party supplier regarding “a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier’s component part.” The company said the information was provided late on Tuesday. The company did not provide any more details. The stock has slipped 5.2% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.46%

has dropped 17.7%.