Harlem Star Meagan Good and Husband DeVon Franklin to Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are filing for divorce.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms the couple’s split after nine years of marriage. Good and Franklin, who met working on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, share in a joint statement.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continue.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the pair adds.

Six months before publicly sharing their decision to divorce, Good and Franklin posted anniversary tributes to one another to mark their ninth year of marriage.

On June 16, Good shared a nearly 4-minute highlight reel of their relationship on Instagram.

“To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”

At the time, Franklin, a preacher and Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations author, wrote a message to Good on Instagram along with a photo of the pair. “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9,” he said in part.

And as recently as Dec. 2, Franklin celebrated the actress and touted her new Amazon Prime Video series on his social media. “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he posted on Instagram.

As fans can recall, Good and Franklin frequently documented their romance for their fans, even writing the bestselling book The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

In their 2015 book, they shared details about their courtship and values, including how saving sex until marriage was the key to success in their relationship at the time.