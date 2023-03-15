Hardwood Hawgs Podcast: Arkansas-Illinois preview w/ OrangeandBlueNews.com

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat’s Mason Choate and Jackson Collier bring you the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast. The guys talk about Arkansas’ first round NCAA Tournament matchup with Illinois, how far the Hogs can go in the tournament and OrangeandBlueNews.com’s Doug Bucshon joins the show to talk the Illini.

Listen on Apple, Spotify or watch on the YouTube link below.