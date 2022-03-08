Harbaugh Confirms McCarthy Injury, No Surgery Needed

In his first press availability for the 2022 season Jim Harbaugh confirmed what our Josh Henschke reported last night. JJ McCarthy has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder, but the injury will not require surgery. See Josh’s update here. Some good news with JJ | TheMaizeandBlueReview.com

“J.J. has some lingering arm soreness. Have a short-term plan and long-term plan to address it. No surgery. People are reporting that, but it’s a non-surgical plan.” — Jim Harbaugh

McCarthy entered camp expected to compete with returning starter Cade McNamara. As we have reported early word from spring practice have been that McNamara has been performing well and getting the bulk of the snaps. Obviously, the shoulder soreness has impacted McCarthy’s ability to compete fully in early practices. McCarthy is being limited in camp out of precaution and we will have to keep an eye on how he heals, and what the short or long term plan looks like. For now, the good news is we have the best confirmation possible that JJ McCarthy does not need surgery from the head coach himself.