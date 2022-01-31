Harbaugh and Williams sagas roll on, Dabo Swinney on NIL, Auburn in hot water?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde are still waiting on landing spots for Caleb Williams and Jim Harbaugh… we have updates on the sport’s two biggest ongoing sagas.

Dabo Swinney went on The Players Club Podcast and continued his interesting stance on NIL and paying college athletes. When will Dabo learn NIL is here to stay? Also, Auburn lost its second coordinator in as many weeks. The honeymoon stage is over on the plains for Bryan Harsin.

The guys then dive into the professional pillow fighting league before asking which college coaches would Dan least want to room with while in COVID isolation during the Olympics.

