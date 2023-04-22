‘Happy Valley’ Star And ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Will Bring Shakespeare’s Life Story To Screen

Fresh from her ratings triumph in the third and final series of Happy Valley, its star Sarah Lancashire is teaming up with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to bring the story of William Shakespeare’s First Folio to screen.

The Times reports that the pair are in the initial stages of creating a series about Shakespeare’s life, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the publication of his first work.

More from Deadline

The series will be made by Kudos, who previously created Knight’s series about the origins of British elite forces, SAS Rogue Heroes. The tireless Knight also penned the BBC’s recent dramatisation of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations.

No broadcaster is yet attached to the story of the Bard, but Lancashire, who recently created a production company with her husband, said:

“Via Pictures are very pleased to be collaborating with Kudos and the brilliant Steven Knight to screen the remarkable story of William Shakespeare. This is a thrilling project about a Golden Age beset by plague, puritanism and deadly politics.”

And Knight added:

“It’s a period I love and the team is extraordinary. It’s a story that begins in the West Midlands and is close to my heart.”

Another project set to mark the Shakespearean anniversary is a three-part documentary telling his story. Dame Helen Mirren and Adrian Lester are among the cast set to create dramatic scenes bringing to life the politics and other historical events that influenced Shakespeare and his work.

The series will be produced by 72Films and was described by BBC content officer Charlotte Moore as “a documentary thriller.”

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.