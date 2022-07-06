‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams To Run For Mayor Of Ojai, California – The Hamden Journal

Actor Anson Williams is hoping the voters in Ojai, California will tell him to “sit on it.” The mayor’s chair, that is.

Williams, best known for his role as “Potsie Weber” on the classic TV sitcom Happy Days, has announced he’s running for mayor in his hometown of Ojai.

Ojai is located about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles in Ventura County. It has a population under 8,000 and is known for its boutique hotels, art galleries, and farmers’ market of local organic agriculture. Chain stores are prohibited by city ordinance.

Williams announced his run during a June 28 Ojai City Council meeting, according to Ojai Valley News. Williams spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying the city needs “leadership that inspires a collaborative team.”

The candidate is 72-years-old and would be facing current Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix, who is running for reelection. Williams can formally begin his campaign by filing paperwork as of July 18. There is no indication of his political party affiliation.

Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz” opposite Williams on the show, retweeted the announcement and gave his support. “You have my vote.”