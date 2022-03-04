Hancock County returns to region semis

Mar. 4—Hancock County recognized the 30th anniversary of the last time it reached the semifinals of the boys 3rd Region Tournament by booking another trip.

The Hornets rode good shooting from the floor in the first half and stingy defense all the way through to a 54-35 win over Grayson County in a regional opener Thursday at the Sportscenter.

The last time Hancock County reached the regional semifinals was 1992, per school officials, and that time gap wasn’t lost on the school’s fans and head coach Mike Orr.

The Hornets will take on Muhlenberg County on Saturday in the second regional semifinal at 5 p.m. at the Sportscenter.

“I feel good, for me I’m happy for the guys in our school and our community,” Orr said. “I’ve been fortunate to be here before. Doing it where I’m from, my home, it makes it just that much more special. I’m excited to say the least.”

Orr has been the boys coach at Hancock for the last four seasons. He was a former boys coach at Owensboro Catholic as well.

“We toughened up our schedule this year,” Orr said. “We just want to be in the hunt. I know Muhlenberg is excellent defensively, they’re an outstanding defensive team.”

Hancock County was a balanced offensive team and tough defensively to earn this victory and go to 15-16 on the season.

Ryan Ogle led Hancock County with 15 points and he made three 3-pointers. Devyn Powers and Evan Ferry each scored 12 points for the Hornets.

Hancock County built an 11-0 lead, then 16-4 after the first quarter and 33-12 at the half. The Hornets made 13-of-20 shots from the floor for 65% in the first half, and they were 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Hancock County only made one more 3 the rest of the game, but the damage was done by halftime.

“We can get on a hot streak, but we can be just as cold,” Orr said of his team. “You can’t play 32 (minutes) like we did that well in the first half. We showed some resolve. I knew they weren’t going to go away. We made plays that we had to.”

Grayson County finished 14-15. It was led by River Blanton with 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Hancock County finished as 11th District runner-up to Meade County, which beat the Hornets 59-47. Orr didn’t think they played well in that game, but they got going again in the regional opener.

“Absolutely, we were focused,” Orr said. “We’ve been hungry. We’ve been hungry for 30 years, I guess.”

HANCOCK COUNTY 16 17 7 14 — 54

GRAYSON COUNTY 4 8 11 12 — 35

Hancock County (54) — Ogle 15, Ferry 12, Powers 12, Keown 9, Brown 4, Lucas 2.

Grayson County (35) — Blanton 17, Sharp 5, Childress 5, McGrady 3, Horn 2.