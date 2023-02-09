Halyna Hutchins’s parents, sister to sue Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting

The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, pictured in 2018, are suing Alec Baldwin over her death on the Rust set. (Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

The parents and sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the Rust set in 2021, announced plans to sue Alec Baldwin for her death.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced a press conference for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET regarding the filing of lawsuit. She is representing those family members.

Halyna, a rising star in her field, was shot — by a gun held by Baldwin — while setting up a camera shot during rehearsal on the New Mexico set of the low-budget Western film. Baldwin, who was charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter with prosecutors alleging he was “distracted” during gun training and showed “reckless deviation” from standard safety protocols on set, has maintained he did not pull the trigger despite the FBI forensic report finding that the gun couldn’t fire without the trigger being pulled.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who oversaw the of handling weapons on set, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. First assistant director Dave Halls — who Baldwin said told him the gun was “cold,” meaning it contained no live ammunition — made a plea agreement with prosecutors to negligent use of a deadly weapon charges. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was struck by the same round, but survived.

It’s still unclear how a live round made it onto the set in the first place, and Gutierrez Reed denied knowledge of it. Her attorneys have said she was under “extreme pressure” and was “rushed” on the set as she juggled two jobs, and vow she “will be exonerated of wrongdoing.”

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed are scheduled to make their first court appearance, which will be remote, on Feb. 24. Halls’s plea conference is scheduled for March 8.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, previously settled a lawsuit with Rust producers, of which Baldwin was one, filed on behalf of himself and the couple’s young son. Part of the settlement terms include Matthew taking the role of executive producer on Rust, which is supposed to resume production with Baldwin in the lead role.

After the criminal charges were filed, Matthew’s attorney Brian Panish said in a statement they supported the charges, saying their own independent investigation also supported charges. “It is comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.”

Luke Nikas, an attorney for Baldwin, said the decision to file criminal charges “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

There have been other lawsuits filed in the wake of the fatal on-set shooting. Allred is also representing Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell against Baldwin and his finance company El Dorado Pictures, Inc., for injuries she claims she sustained when he “discharged a loaded gun towards” her.