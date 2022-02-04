Halsey To Star In ‘National Anthem’ With Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Halsey has been confirmed to star in National Anthem, a film that will mark the forthcoming directorial debut of poet and screenwriter Tony Tost.

The movie will also feature the likes of Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Cobra Kai’s Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Toby Huss (King Of The Hill), Gavin Maddox Bergman (The Luring), Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza), and newcomer Derek Hinkey.

National Anthem will, according to Deadline, center around the hunt for a rare, valuable Lakota ghost shirt. It will be filmed on location in New Mexico and will employ Native American activist Marcus RedThunder as a consultant for the project.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios, and this incredible cast,” Tost said in a statement. “I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

On Twitter, Tost confirmed that Halsey will play a character called Mandy Starr, although little else is known about the role.

National Anthem is the latest in the pop megastar’s big-screen adventures. Last year, she created her own film to accompany their latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in which they starred. In 2016, she appeared in the TV series Roadies, and has voiced characters in the likes of American Dad!, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?, and Sing 2.

In 2021, it was also confirmed that they would appear in another project with Sydney Sweeney. Halsey will star in The Player’s Table, a drama series that will adapt Jessica Goodman’s best-selling novel They Wish They Were Us for TV.

Earlier this week (January 31), Halsey announced their Love And Power North American tour, which will kick off in May. All shows on the run of dates will be held at outdoor venues and the pop icon will be joined by a hand-selected group of artists as supports, including Beabadoobee, Wolf Alice, PinkPantheress, and more.

