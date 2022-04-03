Halsey is ‘fragile but excited’ to attend Grammys days after undergoing surgery: ‘Please be gentle’

Halsey will hit the Grammys red carpet just days after undergoing surgery. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Halsey is asking fans to “be gentle” with her ahead of Sunday’s Grammys ceremony, revealing that they are still recovering from surgery performed just days ago.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a selfie of herself wearing a surgical mask, cap and gown. According to the 27-year-old, this is not the first time they’ve hit the Grammys red carpet shortly after surgery. In 2017, they noted, they attended the awards show just three days after undergoing her first procedure to treat her endometriosis, a condition in which tissue grows outside of the uterus, typically causing pain, bleeding and, in some cases, infertility.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was three days after I had my first endometriosis surgery,” the singer, who welcomed son Ender last year, shared. “I walked the carpet with my stitches still in. As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) three days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited.”

Halsey, whose If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is up for Best Alternative Music Album, has been open about their struggle with the condition and overall reproductive health following a 2015 miscarriage and fears they could not conceive. Getting surgery helped, they said during a 2018 appearance on The Doctors.

“I was like, ‘I never want to have to make that choice ever again [between] doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,’” she said at the time. “I had surgery a year ago and I feel a lot better.”