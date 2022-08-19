Halloween Horror Nights At Universal Studios Finalizes Fearsome Lineup – The Hamden Journal

Universal Studios Hollywood finalized the lineup today for its popular Halloween Horror Nights with the announcement that its “Terror Tram” has expanded to include a cinematic twist on Jordan Peele’s Us. The new element will involve The Tethered, a revolutionary army of vengeful doppelgängers who terrorize visitors to the Jupiter’s Claim set from the filmmaker’s latest, Nope. The set was recently added as a permanent part of the tour.

Halloween Horror Nights runs September 8-October 31 this year.

Other offerings — most of them movie-related — in the newly-finalized lineup include:

• “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” takes guests into “a surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes” inspired by the Grammy-winning artist’s music and short films.

• “Halloween” ventures back to where it all began in an eerily authentic haunted house that recreates the most chilling moments from John Carpenter’s original 1978 horror masterpiece.

• “The Horrors of Blumhouse” brings to life Blumhouse’s supernatural thriller The Black Phone and horror-comedy Freaky.

• “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will be open during Halloween Horror Nights and, for the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam Hogsmeade village looking to recruit guests to the Dark Lord’s cause.

• “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” expands on Universal Pictures legacy as the most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for an epic battle.

• “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” traps guests in a frightening funhouse of murderous clown-like creatures based on the cult classic of the same name.

• “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” features the legend of La Llorona who comes to life to terrorize the living as she mourns the children she murdered.

• “Scarecrow: The Reaping” finds Mother Nature’s retribution against homesteaders for the sins of their past will be carried out by the farmland’s scarecrows who have remained mute witnesses –- but are now guardians reaping vengeance.

• “Universal Horror Hotel” sees the building’s original owner, who was executed years ago for his dastardly deeds, haunt guests who must escape his vengeful spirit or risk becoming permanent residents themselves.

• Award-winning hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez brings an all-new, high-energy show nightly to this year’s event.

All-new scare zones will challenge guests as they navigate the darkness from one terrifying house to the next:

• “El Pueblo del Terror” is an extension of “La Llorona: The Weeping Woman” as guests who exit the haunted house discover there is no escaping La Llorona, along with other supernatural characters from Latin America’s most frightening myths.

• “Sideshow Slaughterhouse” turns New York Street into a battle zone as carnies from a seedy sideshow go on a murderous rampage.

• “Clownsawz” features a demonic troop of clowns who band together to terrorize guests with chainsaws as they enter the park.

Select theme park attractions will also be open during the run of the event including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “Transformers: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride.”