‘Halloween Ends’ Going Theatrical Day & Date On Peacock – The Hamden Journal

It looks like Peacock needs to juice its paid subscriptions some more. Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Ends, which is already set for theatrical release on Oct. 14, will also debut on Uni’s Peacock streaming service day-and-date. This is a similar practice to what they did with the previous installment of the Jamie Lee Curtis revived horror franchise, Halloween Kills, last October.

Halloween Ends is one of the first tentpoles of autumn after a desert filled with adult counter-programming titles. Uni would argue that the simultaneous Peacock run for Halloween Kills last year didn’t dent the box office with a $49M opening, and a $92M domestic final.

The first revived Halloween from director David Gordon Green, and EP and story by guy Danny McBride, owns the fourth highest opening of October at $76.2M and turned the late October period into a box office launchpad.

Don’t blame Covid for Halloween Ends going day-and-date, it’s pure experimentation and Peacock’s need for more subs. Reported positive Covid cases continue to decline and dipped below the 100k a day mark for the first time in several weeks as of Saturday. The CDC is reporting that the rolling 7 day average was down 9.9% to 95.65k per day. As for hospitalizations, that number also fell 6.1% to 5.69k per day last week.

