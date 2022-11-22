Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men And A Baby’ Is Cable’s Most-Watched Movie – The Hamden Journal

Christmas has already come early for the Hallmark Channel: Three Wise Men and a Baby has become the most-watched movie of the year to date across ad-supported cable in key demographics, according to Nielsen.

Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premiered on Nov. 19 as part of Countdown to Christmas, averaged 2.9 million homes, 411,000 women 25-54, and 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. It was ad-supported cable’s most-watched movie of the year to-date among homes, viewers, women 18+, persons 18+, women 25-54, and women 18-34.

The movie stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell as three brothers who find themselves caring for a baby that was left anonymously at the firehouse. Campbell co-wrote the movie with frequent co-star Kimberly Sustad, who makes a cameo appearance in the film. The movie also features Margaret Colin, who starred in the 1987 movie Three Men and a Baby.

Countdown to Christmas is now in its sixth week. In the fourth quarter to-date (9/26-11/20/22), Hallmark Channel ranks as the most-watched entertainment cable network among households, women 25-54, total viewers, persons 18+, and Women 18+.