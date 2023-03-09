Hallmark Revives ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ Without Candace Bure – The Hamden Journal

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will continue its popular Aurora Teagarden Mysteries without longtime star Candace Cameron Bure. It has green-lit the prequel Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New that will premiere later this year.

Skyler Samuels (The Gabby Petito Story, The Gifted) will take over the lead role as young Aurora, while Evan Roderick (A Tale of Two Christmases, Autumn in the City) will play young Arthur and Marilu Henner (A Kismet Christmas, Evening Shade) will reprise her role as Aida Teagarden.

“Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends – what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?” said Emily Merlin, Development Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media. “The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New is set in Aurora Teagarden’s post-college days when she finds herself back home in Lawrenceton. While her mother, Aida (Henner), struggles to keep her newfound real estate business, Aurora supports herself by working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class, and waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur (Roderick).

When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, Maid of Honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him. When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally’s tardy groom, but when it turns out to be someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.

Bure began starring in the films in 2015; her last one, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, aired in February of last year. Bure announced her GAC Media deal the following April.