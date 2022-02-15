Hallmark Greenlights Movie Starring Melora Hardin – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark has greenlit Love, Classified, a romantic comedy starring Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Katherine McNamara (Arrow, Shadowhunters), and Max Lloyd-Jones (The Book of Boba Fett, When Calls The Heart). Production began on the project this week in Vancouver and is set to premiere in April.

Hardin portrays romance novelist Emilia, who is described as a whirlwind who blows back into the lives of her adult children, Taylor (McNamara) and Zach (Lloyd-Jones), under the pretense of a book signing arranged by her hometown’s local book shop. As Emilia tries to reconnect, Taylor and Zach explore new and past relationships through an app that boasts old-fashioned human connection by way of the classified ad. Zach is given a chance to heal old wounds while Taylor matches with a woman that changes the way she’s always thought about love.

“This is such a fun story from writer Lynn Sternberger, that is ultimately a story of love, family, and commitment in all its forms. With a cast that includes Melora Hardin, Adrienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, and Max Lloyd-Jones to help bring this movie to life will no doubt put a smile on the faces of our viewers this spring,” said Lisa Hamilton Daily, EVP Programming Crown Media Family Networks.

The movie is being produced by Neal Dodson with Stacey Harding directing from a script by Lynn Sternberger.