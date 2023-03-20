Hallmark Channel meets ‘Yellowstone’ in new rodeo drama ‘Ride,’ Kiefer Sutherland goes from hunter to hunted in ‘Rabbit Hole,’ PBS doc reveals a rarely seen side of Dr. Tony Fauci and all the best in pop culture the week of March 20, 2023

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for March 20-26, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Like Yellowstone? Hallmark Channel wants to take you on a Ride

Much like the Duttons on Yellowstone, the McMurrays are a family struggling to hold on to the small-town ranch that they’ve owned for decades. For them, rodeo, and all the training, the sweat and the tears that comes with it, is a tradition. Ride, of course, does not have Kevin Costner (reportedly, Yellowstone might not for long either), but it does have Nancy Travis as the matriarch. Riverdale alum Tiera Skovbye; Beau Mirchoff (Awkward); Sara Garcia (The Flash); Jake Foy (Designated Survivor); and former Shameless actor Tyler Jacob Moore co-star. The trailer teases some dramatic moments, too, such as Travis pushing aside a bevy of belt buckles before breaking into tears. Fans of nighttime soapy family sagas, such as Dynasty or, yep, Yellowstone, will want to check it out. — Raechal Shewfelt

Ride premieres Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.

STREAM IT: Kiefer Sutherland goes down the Rabbit Hole in new Paramount+ series

As super-agent Jack Bauer, Kiefer Sutherland protected America 24/7 for multiple seasons of the hit Fox series. Now, The Lost Boys star is playing a different kind of spy game in the Paramount+ thriller, Rabbit Hole. Sutherland headlines the streaming series as corporate espionage expert John Weir, who is expertly adept at destabilizing major U.S. companies… until his own life gets destabilized. Framed for murder, John is plunged into a shadowy world of shifting loyalties and ambitious power brokers who are more than willing to ruin a few lives in pursuit of big profits. Here’s hoping John has his very own Chloe O’Brian to help him out of his rabbit hole. — Ethan Alter

Rabbit Hole premieres Sunday, March 26 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: Check up on a pandemic staple on American Masters: d

The smarties at PBS’s Emmy-winning documentary series had the presence of mind to capture footage of Dr. Anthony “Tony” Fauci, the nation’s longtime chief public health expert, from January 2021 to the tail end of 2022; a time when we saw him more than some of our family members, as we were all in quarantine and he was giving daily updates on whether we should wipe down our groceries or get another vaccine. This new documentary also features footage of the affable physician, husband and father, over his career, in which he worked for a staggering seven presidential administrations, battling severe blowback from the public and serious drama in the White House. For instance, we see him in the ’80s, facing activists upset with the government’s handling of a much earlier crisis: AIDS. He finally retired in December. — R.S.

American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci premieres Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS.

WATCH IT: A star is born in the acclaimed drama Return to Seoul

Opening in wide release after an extended run on the film festival circuit last year, Davy Chou’s drama, Return to Seoul, announces the arrival of a new star-in-the-making. In her screen debut, Park Ji-min delivers an arresting performance as Freddie Benoît, a South Korean-born woman who returns to her homeland for the first time since being adopted as an infant and raised in France. An attempt to track down her birth parents on that initial trip sends Freddie on a years-long journey of self-discovery that finds her constantly reinventing herself — an internal arc that Park plays brilliantly. This exclusive clip from Return to Seoul features Freddie trying to make new friends in Seoul during a night out on the town. — E.A.

Return to Seoul premieres Monday, March 20 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds boldly goes to Blu-ray

All aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise! Starfleet’s most famous spaceship is front and center in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the hit Paramount+ prequel to The Original Series adventures of Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy. Actually, the Vulcan science officer is a major presence in this show as well, with Ethan Peck playing the younger version of Leonard Nimoy’s fan favorite character. He’s partnered with Anson Mount as Captain Pike — the officer who preceded Kirk on the Enterprise‘s bridge. It’s a role that fits Mount like a glove, as you can see in this exclusive clip from one of the featurettes included on the Blu-ray release of Strange New Worlds. Also look for commentary tracks and deleted scenes among the bonus features. And if you’re in L.A., check out a one night only Star Trek trivia event at the sci-fi themed Scum and Villainy Cantina on March 24. — E.A.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds releases Tuesday, March 21 on Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Depeche enters survival mode

Following the sudden death of band founder Andy “Fletch” Fletcher last year, surviving core members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore stoically solider on with Depeche Mode’s mortality-focused 15th album, Memento Mori, led by the haunting single “Ghosts Again.” The record, which the band began working on before Fletcher died, was greatly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, but as frontman Gahan recently explained in a Live Nation interview, he and Gore “decided to continue, as we’re sure this is what [Fletch] would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” The result is what Uncut magazine has called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted synthpop act’s “most powerful work this century” and “the sound of a band entering a final act with a renewed sense of purpose, and sharp, sober new focus.” Gore and Gahan will go it alone and embark on Depeche’s first tour since 2018 starting March 25. — Lyndsey Parker

Memento Mori by Depeche Mode is available Friday, March 24 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Kiff brings the cute, for kids and their parents

Meet Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best friend is a bunny named Barry, as she attends school and plays with her friends in Table Town, “a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together” in this animated series. Executive producers Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal created Kiff based on their own (human) childhoods in Cape Town, South Africa, and they packed it with original songs and a cast with some familiar names. Kimiko Glenn, from Orange Is the New Black, voices the title character, while Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Gary Anthony Williams (Reno 911!), Deedee Mango Hall (who parents might remember from The All New Mickey Mouse Club in the ’90s), as well as actress Lauren Ash, a Superstore alum who now costars in Not Dead Yet, play supporting roles. Ash, who voices Kiff’s mom, Beryl, raves about the series to Yahoo Entertainment: “It’s just the most fun, joyful, sweet, lovely show. I’m a huge fan already.” — R.S.

New episodes of Kiff air Saturday, March 25 at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Channel and Disney XD, and it streams on demand on Disney+.

HEAR IT: Country boy Luke Combs grows up

Gettin’ Old, the fourth studio album by reigning and two-time Country Music Association Awards Entertainer of the Year winner, Luke Combs, is the intended companion LP to last year’s Growin’ Up, which Combs recorded at the same time. Combs told CMT that the “coming-of-age” album is “about the stage of life I’m in right now, one that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through… loving where life is now, but at the same time missing how it used to be… living in the moment, but still wondering how much time you have left.” Along with 17 original tracks, 15 of which were co-written by Combs, the reflective record includes a poignant cover of the Tracy Chapman classic “Fast Car,” which has become a concert and live-stream favorite among Combs’s fans. — L.P.

Gettin’ Old by Luke Combs is available Friday, March 24 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: Prepare the dance-alongs, M3GAN is coming home

(Image: Universal Home Entertainment)

She’s the Olsen twin lookalike killer robot doll sensation sweeping the nation. Or at least her signature dance has on TikTok. The campy horror mega-hit M3GAN — about an artificially intelligent doll who turns murderous when the programmer (Allison Williams) who helped create her brings her home to her niece — is coming to Blu-ray this week, and with an unrated version that promises more glorious, gorier death scenes. It also comes with extras including three featurettes. — Kevin Polowy

M3GAN releases Tuesday, March 21 on Blu-ray and DVD on Amazon.

WATCH IT: The stars align to honor Adam Sandler with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

It’s true, audiences want to, as Robbie sings in The Wedding Singer, grow old with the Saturday Night Live alum, who’s gone on to make blockbusters such as Billy Madison, Big Daddy, Grown Ups and Hotel Transylvania. The crowd-pleasing actor/writer/producer is this year’s recipient of the prestigious award named after the Adventures of Tom Sawyer author and humorist and given annually since 1998, to luminaries including Richard Pryor, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Bob Newhart and Eddie Murphy. Expect Sandler to deliver some funny lines on stage, after he’s feted by his many co-stars over the years, including Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi and more. — R.S.

The 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor airs Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. on CNN.

PLAY IT: The Flash toys are speeding onto shelves ahead of the movie’s release

The Flash Batwing Battle Set (Photo: Courtesy of Spin Master)

To paraphrase the Joker — where do you get these wonderful Flash toys? The DC Comics-inspired blockbuster is speeding onto the big screen in June, with Michael Keaton returning to the Batcave as Gotham City’s Dark Knight. And Spin Master is getting Bat-fans hyped early with the Batwing Battle Set, featuring 4-inch figures of Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen alongside a fully-detailed sculpt of the Batwing as it appears in The Flash. The toy company is also stocking shelves with 12-inch Flash figure that features a “lightning mode” with bonus sound effects. — E.A.

Spin Master’s Flash toys are available at Amazon and Walmart.

HEAR IT: Fall Out Boy conjures stardust memories

While guitarist Joe Trohman recently announced that he’s taking a hiatus from FOB to focus on his mental health, the punk/pop veterans’ eighth studio album is a reunion event in other ways, as it finds them reconvening with producer Neal Avron (who last worked on 2008’s Folie à Deux) and returning to their original record label, Fueled by Ramen. Lead singer Patrick Stump has insisted that So Much (for) Stardust is “not a throwback record” but more “what would it have sounded like if we had made a record right after Folie à Deux instead of taking a break for a few years”; however, just in time for emo revival, FOB will be promoting the album with a nostalgic package tour featuring aughts peers like Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio, the Academy Is… and New Found Glory. Thanks for the memories, Fall Out Boy! — L.P.

So Much (for) Stardust by Fall Out Boy is available Friday, March 24 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WEAR IT: Get your boots on the ground with Wolverine’s Halo-inspired line of all-weather footwear

Halo Spartan Boot from Wolverine (Photo: Rudy Malmquist/Courtesy of Wolverine)

Thanks to Wolverine, you can be your own Master (Chief) on your next outdoor campaign. In partnership with 343 Industries — the masterminds of the blockbuster Halo franchise — the legacy footwear company is adding fresh pairs of boots to their Halo-inspired line that debuted last year with a Master Chief specific release. The new boots come in four different colors and designs, but all boast the same comfortable fit, the same United Nations Space Command seal and the same ability to hold up to the elements on both terrestrial and alien terrain. — E.A.

Wolverine x Halo’s limited edition shoe line is available now on Wolverine.com.