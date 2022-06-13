Hallmark Channel Greenlights Series ‘Ride’ About Rodeo Dynasty – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Saddle up, Hallmark fans: the channel has greenlit Ride, an original primetime series about a rodeo dynasty.

Set to premiere in 2023, Ride is described as a multigenerational family drama that follows the lives of the Murrays as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. Here’s the logline: “After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated Murray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.”

Production on Ride is set to begin this summer in Calgary, Alberta in Canada. It’s co-produced by Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. The series is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss & Chris Masi (Our Kind of People), who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman (Beauty and the Beast, Brothers and Sisters) are showrunners and executive producers.

“As we continue to grow our slate of heartfelt and thought-provoking series, we are delighted to get to work with a creative team behind some of our favorite shows, including our talented and creative showrunners, the incredible producing team at Blink49 and award-winning executive producer Greg Gugliotta, Elana Barry and Josh Adler,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We were immediately hooked by the story of the resilient Murray women,” added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with the incredible team at Blink49 to bring their engrossing story to viewers.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Hallmark Channel, Bell Media and our co-production partner Seven24 on this addictively entertaining new series. This deal reflects our commitment to invest in premium content with a creative-first and audience-first approach, working with some of the best talent in our industry,” said John Morayniss, CEO Blink 49.

“Get ready to be swept up in the epic romance of ‘Ride’,” added Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producers, Blink49 Studios. “Rebecca Boss, Chris Masi and Sherri Cooper-Landsman are creating a truly juicy family saga set against the backdrop of the west.”

“There’s nothing I love more than a grounded family drama that delivers dynamic and inclusive storytelling so when I first read Rebecca & Chris’ pilot, I was instantly hooked,” remarked Greg Gugliotta, Executive Producer, Nitelite Entertainment. “We knew that the Murray Ranch would find a home and we’re proud and excited to be part of the venerable Hallmark family in 2023.”

Along with Boss, Masi and Cooper-Landsman, John Morayniss (Sharp Objects), Carolyn Newman (Run) and Virginia Rankin (Transplant) are executive producing for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta (The Fosters, Good Trouble) and F.J. Denny (The Thing About Harry) will executive produce for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry (The Good Neighbor) and Josh Adler (Work in Progress) will executive produce for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall (Heartland, Wynonna Earp) and Tom Cox (Heartland, Wynonna Earp) will executive produce for Seven24 Films.

Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp, Lost Girl) will direct and executive produce. Blink49 Studios will handle the international distribution for the series.