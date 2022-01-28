Halle Berry’s Production Company Names WME’s Holly Jeter As President – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Jeter, a partner at WME in the Motion Picture Department, has departed the agency to serve as President of client Halle Berry’s unnamed production entity. The new company will produce a wide array of projects from hard-hitting dramas to light-hearted comedies, action, horror, and more with a focus on elevating complex, strong, women and women of color in leading roles both in front of and behind the camera. Jeter is partnering with Berry as she enters a new two-picture, three-year first look producing deal with Netflix.

Berry’s 606 Productions, a subdivision named for the anti-paparazzi bill that Berry championed to keep invasive photographers from harassing celebrity children, will be nested as a sub-label under the new entity. 606 will continue to produce socially conscious, mission driven projects with a main focus on documentaries and scripted content motivated by the subject matter of the 606 Bill that inspired the company’s name. Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, who works with Jennifer Lopez running Nuyorican Productions, will continue to work closely with Halle and 606 on the projects that are currently in development.

“As my agent and friend, Holly guided me through the labyrinth that was Bruised and has given me phenomenal advice and insight on material for as long as we’ve worked together. How lucky am I that she agreed to partner with me and head up my company, where we get to challenge ourselves to produce film and television that center around strong, multicultural, female protagonists. Her vision has already brought some amazing material to the table and I can’t wait to create and tell more stories as we take this journey together.”

Jeter has been a partner at William Morris Endeavor in the Motion Picture Department, specializing in crossover talent. She was named to Variety‘s New Leaders List in 2019. She has represented a wide array of artists transitioning to directing, producing and writing features from various other aspects of the business. Before joining WME as an agent in 2012, her background consisted of a mixture of studio, physical production and creative experience, enabling her to work with multi-hyphenates from all disciplines. Starting with former stuntmen, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, on the film John Wick, Jeter began shepherding crossover clients into directing and producing, after establishing the Visual Effects & Action Director business at WME. She also packaged the film, Extraction, with her Stunt Coordinator-turned-Director client, Sam Hargrave, which became the most viewed film in Netflix history, reaching 99 million households in its first 4 weeks on the platform. Holly’s next Action Crossover franchise, Day Shift, will premiere April ’22 on Netflix and stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg and is directed by former Stunt Coordinator-turned-Director, JJ Perry. Some of her prominent clients and crossover successes include: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chad Stahelski, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, Sam Hargrave, Jason Momoa, Michael Sarnoski (Pig), Roseanne Liang and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show).

“While Holly will undoubtedly be missed, we recognize that this is an incredible opportunity to work with an important client of the agency,” WME said in a statement. “Throughout their time working together on “Bruised,” Halle and Holly have formed a true partnership, and we look forward to supporting their work to continue to elevate women and women of color in roles in front of and behind the camera.”

Insiders say, Jeter will stay on with the agency as next steps are determined.

Berry can currently be seen starring in her directorial debut, Bruised, on Netflix, which opened #1 domestically and #2 globally on the platform. She will next be seen in Moonfall, a science fiction disaster film directed by Roland Emmerich alongside Patrick Wilson for Lionsgate, and Mothership, a science fiction drama and directed by Matt Charman. She also stars opposite Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From Jersey at Netflix, which begins shooting in April 2021. Berry continues to be repped by WME.