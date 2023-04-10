Halle Berry Had the Perfect Response to an Ageist Tweet About Her Latest Nude Photo

Halle Berry does what she wants.

On April 8, the 56-year-old actor was the envy of Instagram after posting a stunning nude photo while sipping a glass of wine on a romantic wrought iron balcony, her brown hair cascading over one shoulder in loose waves. It was all very Under the Tuscan Sun of her, with one fan commenting, “Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly.”

However, not everyone had such a positive response to the artful nude. “Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with your grandkids,” one Twitter user wrote on the social media platform. “Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Clearly, this person didn’t read Berry’s original Instagram caption, which read, “I do what I wanna do.” Even so, Berry made it clear how little she cares about the unsolicited comment by quote-tweeting the rude post with a little fun fact. On April 9, she replied, “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

As Audra McDonald replied to Berry’s tweet, “You won the internet today with this clap back.”

Online bullies should know by now that Berry is all about practicing self-love at every age. On March 22, the Oscar winner shared a set of postshower selfies in front of a fogged-up mirror. “Hump day self love,” she captioned the smiley snaps. On her 56th birthday in August 2022, she posed in lacy black lingerie, writing, “Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!”

In January 2022, Halle Berry opened up about her philosophy on aging in an interview with AARP. “We’re all going to get older,” she said. “Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”

Berry continued, “I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold on to a youthful face and not embrace what’s most important about being beautiful—how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself. The most beautiful people have something radiating inside.”

Berry’s Twitter troll should probably write her next words down: “Women are told that when we reach a certain number, we’re no longer valuable,” she said. “I believe the opposite. Society should look at us as jewels as we get older. Because the older women get, the more formidable we are.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour