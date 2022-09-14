Halle Bailey “In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser – The Hamden Journal

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding.

Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone.

“She’s brown like me,” one girl said.

The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the supercut reaction videos shared online.

“people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe. this means the world to me,” Bailey tweeted.

people have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe ♥️this means the world to me 💗😭 https://t.co/cuKjKN8nxH — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 12, 2022

At D23, Bailey talked about how special it was she was cast to portray Ariel in the big screen.

“Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life,” she said. “The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life — feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she’s experiencing. It was so exciting for me to play those emotions and to have Rob directing me and being such a moving force on this film was really an honor.”

The Little Mermaid is based on the 1989 animated film from Disney with the live-action adaptation adding new songs by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch The Little Mermaid trailer below.