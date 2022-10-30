Hall of Famer Larry Brown taking leave of absence from Memphis adviser role due to medical issue

Larry Brown, 82, is a special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Longtime coach and Hall of Famer Larry Brown is taking a leave of absence from his post as an adviser at Memphis due to a medical issue, the team announced on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long Brown, 82, will be away from the team. Memphis did not disclose what the “minor medical issue” is, either.

Brown joined Penny Hardaway’s staff in Memphis last season as an assistant, and transitioned into a special adviser role this past offseason. The Tigers made their first NCAA tournament since 2014 last year with Brown on the bench.

Brown last served as a head coach at SMU, though he resigned after four seasons in 2016 after a reported contract dispute. It marked the third college job he’s held throughout his coaching career, which spans more than five decades. Brown spent two seasons with UCLA, one of which he led the Bruins to a Final Four, and he won a national title with Kansas in 1988 — which marked the fifth and final season he spent with the Jayhawks.

Brown also spent 31 seasons coaching in the ABA and NBA. He won a title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, and compiled 1,327 total wins throughout his career. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2002.

Memphis will open its season on Nov. 7 against Vanderbilt. The Tigers were picked to finish second in the AAC this season in a preseason media poll behind No. 3 Houston, and they received one vote in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll.