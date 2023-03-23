Hall of Fame Texas Rangers announcer Eric Nadel to miss start of season while addressing depression, anxiety

Hall of Fame Texas Rangers radio broadcaster Eric Nadel will miss the start of the season while focusing on his mental health.

Nadel released a statement via the Rangers on Wednesday announcing the news.

“As many of you know, for years I have been an advocate for those dealing with mental health issues,” Nadel wrote. “I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love.

“I am receiving treatment as I go through the healing process and encourage others with similar issues to reach out for help.”

Nadel and the Rangers didn’t announce a timeline for his return. Fellow announcers Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will lead Rangers broadcasts in his absence. The Rangers start their regular season against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30.

Nadel, 71, received the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting in 2014. He’s also a member of the Rangers Hall of Fame and the Texas Baseball Hall of Fame.

Texas Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel speaks after receiving the Ford. C. Frick Award during a ceremony at Doubleday Field on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Nadel started calling Rangers games on the radio in 1979 and has remained in the team’s broadcast booth on either TV or radio for 44 years. He’s been the team’s lead play-by-play radio voice since 1995. Per the Associated Press, he’s MLB’s third-longest tenured radio announcer after Denny Matthews with the Kansas City Royals (1969) and Bob Eucker with the Milwaukee Brewers (1971).

Nadel thanked Hicks, Sandler and the Rangers and asked Rangers fans for their continued support throughout his absence.

“I thank them for their concern, kindness and understanding,” Nadel’s statement reads. “Rangers fans have always given me tremendous support, and I ask for their continued support at this time and in the future.”