Half-ton of cocaine found in coffee at Swiss Nespresso plant

Workers at a Nespresso plant in Switzerland were jolted awake this week when they found half a ton of cocaine — with a street value of more than $50 million — in a container of coffee bean bags, police said.

The shocking discovery was made at Nestle’s factory in Romont in western Switzerland on Monday night, the cantonal police announced Thursday.

Staffers were unloading bags of coffee beans that had just arrived in five shipping containers from Brazil when they spotted an unidentified white substance.

Cops were called to the facility, and tests performed on the powder confirmed it was 80% pure cocaine.

Police said the drugs were estimated to be worth more than 50 million Swiss francs, or $50.65 million US dollars.

“The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products,” Nespresso said in an emailed statement.

“As a police investigation is underway, we cannot share more details. We want to reassure consumers that all our products are safe to consume,” the maker of single-serve coffee capsules said.”

Cops said the cocaine was likely intended for distribution in Europe.

“It’s definitely a big seizure for the canton of Fribourg, one can say an extraordinary catch,” said Marc Andrey, head of security for the region.

