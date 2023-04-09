Half of Americans believe Trump deserved to be indicted in hush-money case: poll

Americans are growing even more divided over whether the charges against Donald Trump are anything serious, according to a new ABC poll.

The new survey, released Sunday, shows that when compared to a poll last week, the percentage of people who believe the charges against Trump are “very serious” jumped 6 points, while the number that says they were “not serious at all” increased 4 points.

Meanwhile, half of those just surveyed say former President Trump deserves to be indicted in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, while 33% said he should not have been charged.

Still, about 47% of Americans also believe that the charges against Trump are politically motivated, while 32% disagree, the ABC News/Ipsos Poll found.

The survey of 566 adults — conducted April 6 and 7 after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Trump’s indictment — found that the number of respondents who believe Trump should be charged jumped 5 percentage points, to 50%, from the week before.

More adults shifted from the undecided column to against Trump, while the number who oppose the indictment increased a single percentage point.

About 52% of Americans queried said the charges against Trump are serious or very serious, while 40% disagreed.

Asked if Trump “intentionally did something illegal”, 57% said yes, while another 11% of respondents said he acted wrongly but not intentionally. Only 20% said he did not do anything wrong, with the remaining 17% undecided.





The indictment concerns a payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Talk TV

The results are polarized by political affiliation, with Democrats believing Trump is a crook, while Republicans say he is being unfairly persecuted.

The big problem for Trump and Republicans is that the self-identified independents — a key swing voting bloc in general elections — are currently more anti-Trump than pro-Trump.

For example, a majority of self-identified independent voters — 54% — said Trump deserved to be charged with a crime and 57% of indies said the former president intentionally did something illegal.

The survey found that President Joe Biden is unpopular, with just 34% of Americans viewing him favorably and 48% unfavorably. But Trump is even more unpopular — with 25% viewing him favorably and 61% unfavorably.

The online ABC News/Ipsos Poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Trump last week pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for his alleged participation in a hush-money scheme to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election — making him the first current or former president to face criminal charges.

A recent survey of Republicans taken after the indictment showed Trump as the clear favorite to win the GOP nomination for the White House in 2024 despite his legal woes — leading potential rival Gov. Ron DeSantis 57% to 31% in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.