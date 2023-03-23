Half-naked woman attacks Ga. deputies, urinates in patrol car, officials say

A woman was arrested after she assaulted deputies attempting to stop her, according to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

On March 5 at 1:36 a.m., Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to investigate a Dodge pickup truck that was off with no lights in the area of Ga. 247.

When deputies arrived, they found a truck parked in the roadway partially merged onto Ga. 247.

Officials said when deputies approached the vehicle, they found Brandy Camp asleep in the front. When they woke her up, she began yelling and slapping the window.

According to the report, Camp exited the vehicle without pants or underwear and attacked the deputies by spitting and biting them.

When deputies got Camp under control, they placed her inside the patrol car however, she continued to resist arrest by kicking and spitting on them.

Deputies determined that Camp was intoxicated during the entire altercation.

Authorities said when they managed to calm Camp down and placed her inside the car, she urinated on the back seat.

Camp was charged with indecent exposure, obstruction, two counts of simple assault and simple battery of a police officer.

