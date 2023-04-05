Haley’s 2024 campaign raised $11 million since February launch

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised $11 million in the first six weeks of her campaign, according to a report on Wednesday — only slightly more than former President Donald Trump took in over five days since his indictment.

Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, ​told Fox News that the contributions reflected the strength of her grassroots support, as she received 70,000 separate donations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Her campaign noted that 67,000 of those donations were under $200.

​Haley, who launched her presidential run on Feb. 14​, becoming the first Republican to formally challenge Trump, reported the contributions up to the close of the first quarter on March 31.

“In just six weeks, Nikki Haley’s massive fundraising and active retail campaigning in early voting states makes her a force to be reckoned with,” Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney told Fox News.





Nikki Haley shakes hands with supporters during a campaign stop March 27 in Dover, N.H. AP

“Voters and donors are clearly responding to Nikki’s conservative message and her call for a new generation of leadership to make America strong and proud,” she added.

Trump, 76, hasn’t reported his fundraising numbers for the first quarter, but his campaign claimed Tuesday to have raked in more than $10 million since he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury March 30.

Trump’s 2024 Make America Great Again campaign pulled in more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after charges were filed — with 25% of those contributions coming from first-time donors.

The former president has also gotten a hefty boost in the polls since the indictment was announced, pulling to a 26-percentage point advantage over his likeliest Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.





Nikki Haley at a campaign rally in Myrtle Beach, S.C., March 13. REUTERS

His campaign is taking advantage of the publicity surrounding the indictment by ramping up its fundraising efforts and even selling merchandise.

As Trump was being arraigned in Manhattan on 34 felony counts Tuesday, his campaign was hawking T-shirts with a fake mugshot in exchange for a $47 contribution.

On Wednesday, it blasted out another fundraising email.

Noting “the media wants a comment from me,” the email said: “Here it is: Make America Great Again,” and listed several levels for contributions.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on charges of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels just weeks before the 2016 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.