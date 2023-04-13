Hailey Bieber Launches YouTube Cooking Show

Hailey Bieber, whose name adorns a viral $17 smoothie at luxury grocer Erewhon, is expanding on her YouTube interview series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, with a spinoff cooking show.

Debuting on Wednesday, the six-episode first season of What’s in My Kitchen? will feature Bieber sharing recipes for her favorite dishes, including an at-home version of her Erewhon smoothie, chicken wings and pizza toast.

In a statement, Bieber described the cooking show as a “natural spinoff” of her interview series, especially since the latter frequently featured her eating food with her guests. Like Who’s in My Bathroom?, What’s in My Kitchen? is created in partnership with OBB Media. Hexclad will serve as the sponsor of the series.

“I’ve loved cooking and sharing meals with friends on my social channels for years, and I can’t wait to bring this experience to the fans of our network with OBB and HexClad,” said Bieber. “Creating new formats and IP for my channel has been really empowering, as my team and I get to truly create everything from concept to screen, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what’s next.”

For the series, Bieber will source her ingredients from Village Market Place from the food justice nonprofit Community Services Unlimited. Hexclad will also make a donation to the Accion Opportunity Fund that will allow small businesses owned by women and people of color in the food industry to leverage $100,000 in microloans. (Proceeds from Bieber’s Erewhon smoothie also go to her nonprofit Rhode Futures Foundation, a rep claims.)

Michael D. Ratner, the CEO of OBB and director on the series, said What’s in My Kitchen? will take in fan feedback to help inform which recipes Bieber prepares.

“The fans are just as much a producer as any of us,” Ratner said. “This instantaneous feedback loop is what makes the evolving landscape of new media so exciting, and we can’t wait to roll out the show that fans want.”

Bieber launched her YouTube channel in March 2021 and now has more than 2 million subscribers on the platform — 1 million of which were gained in the first six weeks of launching. Her Who’s in My Bathroom? series has featured guests like Gwyneth Paltrow, Keke Palmer, Ayesha Curry, Lilly Singh, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

What’s in My Kitchen? is co-created and executive produced by Bieber and Ratner. Arlen Konopaki, Raquel Dominguez, Simone Spira, Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg for OBB also serve as executive producers. Olivia Rudensky is a consulting producer.

Watch the first episode below.

