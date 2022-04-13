Hailey Bieber issues plea to social media trolls: ‘Leave me alone, please’

Hailey Bieber has a message for those who would harass her online.

On Tuesday, the model went on TikTok to tell anyone who’s been trolling her to leave her alone.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” Bieber, née Baldwin, says in the clip. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Bieber captioned her post, “This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

Bieber’s request comes after she posted a video of herself on TikTok singing husband Justin Bieber’s breakout song, “One Time” with singer Justine Skye. According to Us Weekly, Baldwin was bombarded by comments from users who kept comparing her to Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“Selena Gomez is prettier ever and more motivating because she is very mature her heart is also,” one commentator wrote, according to Us Weekly.

That’s not the only time that Bieber has been targeted online. Earlier this month, she called out RadarOnline for insinuating that she was pregnant with her and Justin Bieber’s first child.

The gossip site shared a photo of Bieber at the 2022 Grammys and said that some fans thought she might’ve been showcasing her baby bump while walking the red carpet in a white Saint Laurent gown.

Bieber responded to the rumors on Instagram and said, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

When the socialite attended the 2021 Met Gala with Justin, she was also taunted by fans of Gomez, who kept chanting “Selena” at her.

In December 2020, Justin Bieber spoke out about all the disrespect his wife has been getting when he responded to another Gomez fan who had tried to influence others to bully his wife.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth,” he said on his Instagram story at the time, per E! News.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world,” he said. “It is not right.”

