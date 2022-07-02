Hailey Bieber celebrates Canada day by kissing husband Justin

Hailey Bieber posted a photo with her husband to celebrate the Canadian’s home country. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

has an important message for Canada Day.

The model, who just launched her , took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a photo of herself and her husband, singer . In the photo, the pair are staring into one another’s eyes while Justin lays on a yoga mat with Hailey on top of him. Hailey captioned the photo, “Happy Canada Day! Kiss a Canadian if you know what’s good 4 u,” along with a Canadian flag and heart-eyed emoji.

While Hailey was raised in New York, Justin hails from Stratford, Ontario. The two now , where they spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown, as well as a residence in Los Angeles.

The couple, who legally married in 2018 before having the following year, have been through their share of challenges recently. In March, , which is referred to by some as a mini stroke. She then had surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a small opening in the heart.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber celebrate Canada Day. (Photo: Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

In she posted weeks after the ordeal, she said, “I just was really nervous a lot of the time about having another TIA, or experiencing those symptoms again. I would get really bad anxiety, and my anxiety was making me feel funny, it made my fingers and hands feel kind of tingly, and I just honestly had a really hard time in between.”

Justin also battled his own health issues. In June, he after he was diagnosed with that caused half his face to become paralyzed. In to his followers, he said, “Obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”

Through it all, though, the couple has remained one another’s support system. At a concert in March, shortly after Hailey’s health scare, the “Anyone” singer told the crowd, “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s okay, she’s good, she’s strong. It’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands, and that’s a good thing.”

Hailey told in June that the “silver lining” of the pair’s recent stress is that it brought them “a lot closer.”

“You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other,” she said at the time. “There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”