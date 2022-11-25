Hail to the Podcast: Ohio State preview

Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

M&BR’s Trevor McCue and Josh Henschke preview Saturday’s game against Ohio State.

—

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review’s video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram