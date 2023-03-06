Hail to the Podcast: Assessing Michigan’s NCAA Tournament odds

Hail to the Podcast: Ohio State preview

basketball
The Maize & Blue Review crew is back with another episode of Hail to the Podcast. In this episode, the crew assesses Michigan’s NCAA Tourney chances. Will the Wolverines accept a NIL bid if it misses out on the tournament? Also, we discuss some football as the team is back from spring break.

