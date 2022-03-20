Hafthor Björnsson Defeats Eddie Hall in World’s Heaviest Boxing Match

The Heaviest Boxing Match in History between former strongmen Eddie Hall and Hafthor Björnsson is over. After two years of training and trash talk, Björnsson emerges the victor. The fight was scheduled for six rounds at the “Titan” weight class—both men weighed in at over 300 pounds. The two former strongmen have been feuding since the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition, when Björnsson contested Hall’s win.

While the match was at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, the crowd was loudly favoring Hall for much of the fight. The two giant combatants came out swinging, but eventually settled. Björnsson used his height and experience to his advantage, appearing to be a much more technical fighter, and opened a cut on Hall’s face in the first round. But Hall was no slouch–he landed the first big blows of the match, and his power clearly kept Björnsson at bay.

One thing was clear: this wasn’t just a cash grab. Both Hall and Björnsson looked like competent boxers. The fighters spent much of the fight looking for a knockout blow—while Björnsson peppered Hall with his jab at times, neither combatant looked to land shots on the other’s body. Björnsson appeared to be ahead at the start of the final round, and put Hall down on the canvas with just over two minutes remaining.

After the final bell rung, Hall proffered his fist for Björnsson to tap, and Björnsson responded in kind. While the leadup to the fight had chronicled their bitter feud, the pair appeared to respect each other—and the work they both undertook to transform into entirely different types of athletes—within the ring.

After all the buildup and a surprisingly even match, Björnsson came out on top, winning the unanimous decision. He and Hall posed for a photo together, and clearly showed respect to one another.

When asked if the feud was behind him after the fight, Björnsson said he felt good, but he understood if Hall was still upset after the loss. One thing he did say, however, is that he was open for a rematch.

