Haason Reddick agrees to three-year deal with Eagles

Haason Reddick grew up near Philadelphia before attending Temple University and he’ll be heading back to his old stomping grounds to continue his NFL career.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Reddick has agreed to a three-year deal with the Eagles on Monday. The deal is worth $45 million with $30 million guaranteed at signing.

Reddick broke out as a pass rusher with 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020 and landed a one-year deal with the Panthers last offseason. He produced 11 more sacks to show that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder and will now try to keep generating the same kind of heat as a pass rusher for the Eagles.

Derek Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan were in the pass rushing mix for Philly in 2021, but both are set for free agency at the moment. Reddick’s arrival likely lessens the chances that the players remain on the roster this time around.

