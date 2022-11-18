Gym-goer trapped under weights for 33 minutes in critical condition

A gym fanatic was left trapped under weights for 33 minutes while he waited for emergency services to free him.

The man, aged between 25 and 35, was working out at Snap Fitness in Spring Hill, Brisbane, Australia at 5:47 am on Thursday when he got into trouble.

Firefighters did not arrive until 6:20 am to rescue him, with paramedics arriving shortly afterward. It took six minutes to extract the man from under the weights.

By this point, the man was unconscious and required CPR.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in critical condition.

There were no staff at the 24-hour gym at the time and the man had to be helped by bystanders.

A man was trapped under weights for over half an hour before being transported to the hospital. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“His injury happened while doing a seated overhead press in a Smith machine,” a gym member wrote online.

“Didn’t seem life-threatening to begin with, although serious enough to call an ambulance.

“But it took about 10 to 15 minutes for it to get really serious, that is ‘he-is-now-unconscious-start-CPR-now’ serious.”

Smith machines are designed to allow gym-goers to lift barbells without a spotter.

Snap Fitness is open all hours every day, but there are only staff on site between 10 am and 7 pm Monday to Thursday, and 9 am to 2 pm on Fridays.

Queensland Police said the incident was “not a criminal matter”.