Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Signs Audible Deal, Is Launching 4 Projects – The Hamden Journal

Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop has inked a multi-project worldwide development deal with Amazon subsidiary Audible. Four titles have been greenlit under a newly created The Goop Pursuit banner, all of which will will join a series of best-in-class Audible Originals.

The Goop Pursuit collection will “explore some of life’s most significant pillars: pleasure, healing, beauty, and change.” The titles will launch on January 12, 2023 and include introductions from goop founder Paltrow.

Among the titles will be Leaning Into Pleasure. Hosted by Penda N’diaye, founder of Pro Hoe, a brand that focuses on sexual liberation in Black and Brown communities, the 90-minute Audible Original features multigenerational discussions on the topic of pleasure. Paltrow will also hold forth on her own experiences navigating pleasure and societal taboos.

“I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to Penda N’diaye—she’s so strong and thoughtful. Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We’re excited to share their stories, voices, and perspectives,” said Paltrow in a statement.

Other titles include Healing in A Sick Society, hosted by psychiatrist Will Siu; Finding Beauty, hosted by author and LGBTQAI activist Jodie Patterson; and Coming Home to Yourself, hosted by Dr. Thema S. Bryant, a PhD and president-elect of the American Psychological Association.

Paltrow founded lifestyle brand Goop in 2008 . The enterprise has crown to have its own show on Netflix, a book imprint, retail stores, its own product lines including skincare and fragrances as well as its own health summit.

“Goop has built a community in the lifestyle and wellness space, which aligns with Audible’s principles and we know our listeners are deeply interested in self-care and well-being,” Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios said in a statement. “Gwyneth Paltrow and goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally. The fresh perspective and open dialogue that goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”

The library of Audible Originals include the unscripted podcast My Body, My Podcast from Elizabeth Banks; Sheryl Crow Words + Music; Alanis Morissette Words + Music; Billie Was a Black Woman, a four-part podcast series that refracts Black womanhood through the prism of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday; and many more.

Audible’s other production and development deals are with Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company; Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad; Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures; Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit; George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures; Team Coco; Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media; Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God’s CTHAGOD World Productions and The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.