Gwyneth Paltrow’s fashion star daughter

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is expected to testify Tuesday in her mother’s ski crash trial.

Apple and her brother, Moses, 16, were with Paltrow and their step-father, Brad Falchuk, 52, when the Oscar-winning actress collided with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, on a 2016 ski trip in Utah.

Apple is expected to back her mother’s claim that it was Sanderson who crashed into her, as Paltrow is counter-suing the doctor for $1 in damages after he filed his $300,000 lawsuit.

Despite Paltrow’s divorce from Martin in 2016, Apple has remained close to her mother and is currently making a name for herself in the fashion world.

Born on May 14, 2004, Apple got her unique name from her father, with Paltrow explaining in an Oprah interview that Martin wanted his daughter to have a name that “sounded so sweet.”





Last year, Apple and Paltrow turned heads together in a series of mother-daughter glam shots in New York City, with many seeing a strong resemblance between Apple and her actress and Gloop founder mom.

The posts were a rare glimpse into Apple’s life. She has long been kept out of the public eye despite her celebrity lineage.

But in January 2023, Apple entered the world of high fashion, debuting with Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.





Apple wore a checkered, black and white outfit and sat front row at the Chanel haute couture fashion event alongside fellow celebrities Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.

“The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me,” Apple told Vogue.

Despite the fashion outing, Apple claimed she wasn’t a “super trendy” person and instead enjoyed the style of the 90s.





“I love sweaters and oversized cardigans, loafers, and a good pair of comfy Levis,” she said. “The most important thing for me is feeling like my genuine self when wearing an outfit; I’m aiming for a mix of classic ’90s and cool grandpa.”

Apple has also been active in her mother’s Goop business, appearing in a 2021 campaign for the GOOPGlow lotion, which she reportedly helped her mother develop.

While she enjoyed working with her daughter, Paltrow said it was still too early to tell if she would join the family business.

In a January 2023 Instagram post, Paltrow said her daughter is busy in college, and that the mother is “still trying to get used to it.”