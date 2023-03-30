Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski crash trial against ailing doctor

Gwyneth Paltrow prevailed Thursday in the trial brought against her by an ailing doctor who claimed the famed actress crashed into him on a ski slope in 2016 and left him with permanent damage.

The jury of eight in Utah’s Third District Court ultimately sided with the “Goop” founder, who maintained that Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76 caused the crash. Paltrow said she couldn’t possibly be liable for his mental and physical deterioration — much of which her lawyers argued occurred before the accident.

Sanderson had sued Paltrow in 2019 seeking $3.1 million in damages, but a judge determined he was only eligible for $300,000 if he had won his case.

Paltrow countersued for a mere $1 plus her legal fees — likely amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars — which the jury awarded her, saying they deemed the accident was 100% Sanderson’s fault.

Gwyneth remained straight faced as judge Kent Holmberg summed up the verdict, but at times appeared to be stifling a smile.





Gwyneth Paltrow prevailed in the trial brought against her by a retired doctor who claimed she slammed into him while skiing in 2016. Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Paltrow countersued Terry Sanderson for $1 and lawyer fees. Rick Bowmer/Pool via REUTERS

As she left the court following the verdict she bent over and quickly said something to Sanderson, who nodded. He then stood and left court himself.

Following the verdict, Gwyneth released a statement saying: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim comprised my integrity.

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”





Sanderson claimed the 2016 crash left him with permanent damage. Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand on March 24 to defend herself against Sanderson’s accusations. Reuters

At its core, the trial was ultimately a “he-said, she-said” case, as both the plaintiff and the defendant had vastly different versions of what precipitated the Feb. 26, 2016 crash and what happened in its immediate aftermath.

“I was hit by Mr. Sanderson, and he was at fault,” Paltrow told the court on March 24 almost immediately upon taking the stand.

Sanderson’s lawyers grilled her about everything from her height to her relationship with Taylor Swift to whether she fled the scene in a “hit-and-run” as the plaintiff claimed.





Paltrow claimed on the stand that Sanderson was the one who hit her on the slope. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

Paltrow explained she stayed on the scene until her son’s ski instructor Eric Christiansen said she could ski down to reunite with her daughter and promised to give Sanderson her information.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star testified thought someone might be trying to sexually assault her when she was first hit by Sanderson.

“I was skiing and two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me,” she told the court. “And there was a very strange grunting noise. So my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening.





Paltrow’s lawyers commissioned an animation to recreate her version of the events. Reuters





Dr. Wendell Gibby pointing to an X-ray of Sanderson’s rib fracture after the crash. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool

“I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.’ My mind was going very, very quickly, and I was trying to ascertain what was happening,” she continued.

Parts of Paltrow’s testimony went viral after she was asked by Sanderson’s lawyers how the crash affected her,

“Well, I lost half a day of skiing,” she deadpanned.





Sanderson’s daughter Shae Herath crying during her testimony on March 24, 2023. Photo by Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

Paltrow’s children Apple Martin, 18, and Moses Martin, 16 were both expected to testify, but her defense ultimately read parts of their deposition to the court due to scheduling conflicts.

Two of Sanderson’s daughters gave tearful testimonies about how their father was forever changed by the crash. One daughter even said her child no longer likes to be around her grandfather, who became angry and insecure after the ski accident.

Sanderson too broke down the stand, talking about how his life has been derailed since the accident at Deer Valley Resort in Park City.





Terry Sanderson, 76, cried on the stand as he detailed his mental decline. AP

He told jurors that “there was nothing in front of me” on the slopes right before the crash. “I just remember everything was great, and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort,” he said.

“It was like somebody was out of control and hit a tree and was going to die, and that’s what I heard until I was hit.”

Paltrow told the juror she has sympathy for Sanderson’s plight but rejects culpability: “I feel very sorry for him. It seems like he’s had a very difficult life but I did not cause the accident so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him.”

Her defense zeroed in on an email Sanderson sent his daughters mere hours after the crash with the subject line “I’m famous.” Paltrow’s lawyers used that email to claim Sanderson sued Paltrow three years after the crash seeking his fifteen minutes of fame.





The jury said Sanderson must pay Paltrow $1 and cover her legal fees. Reuters

Sanderson attempted to counter that in his testimony, saying “I’m not into celebrity worship,” and telling the court he didn’t care about crashing into someone famous. He claimed he wrote that subject line to inject some “levity” into a serious accident.

Paltrow’s lawyers pushed back, citing his deposition three years ago when he responded “yes” when asked if he thought it was “cool” Paltrow was the other party in the accident.

The trial lasted eight days and was watched by hundreds of thousands in live stream, with clips garnering even more views on social media.

Paltrow sat through each day of the proceedings, while Sanderson was only present for a few days.